CHP: 2 children sent to hospital after alleged DUI driver hits 6 cars

A CHP spokesperson said one child had moderate injuries and the other had minor injuries after multiple cars were hit by a driver in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol said two children are in the hospital following a collision involving a suspected DUI driver.

A spokesperson for the CHP said the crash happened on the 2200 block of Fulton Way, not far from La Mesa Way.

CHP said the alleged DUI driver hit three moving vehicles before swerving and hitting 3 parked vehicles on southbound Fulton Avenue.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. One toddler in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Another child, only described as being under the age of 10 in one of the other cars, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

