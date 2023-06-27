Community on edge after deadly shooting in Vacaville

Neighbors on Cinnabar Way call the area a "nice, quiet neighborhood."

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A shooting in broad daylight has left a Vacaville community on edge.

On Monday afternoon, police say a 26-year-old man was targeted by gun violence in a normally quiet neighborhood. While few details are known, police say this is not a random act of violence.

Neighbors on Cinnabar Way, like Courtney Clark and Kevin Renfro, all describe the area in the same way.

“It’s such a nice, quiet neighborhood,” said Renfro.

“It’s quiet,” said Clark.

However on Tuesday, the silence was for a different reason.

“It is quieter today. Usually at least over here, there are kids playing outside and, just a few houses down from the incident, those kids are usually outside,” said Clark.

That shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

On Monday at 2:20 p.m., multiple reports of gunshots were made to Vacaville police. The quiet neighborhood had become a crime scene.

Investigators say 26-year old Jayro Magana was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.

Vacaville police say the shooting appears to be targeted. 20-year-old David Lamont Herschel, of Vallejo, was booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a loaded firearm.

However, the arrest isn’t making neighbors feel any better.

“We feel really safe in the neighborhood, so for something like that to happen so close, its unnerving,” said Clark.

Residents say there have never been any past issues, and they are choosing to look at this as a single incident -- not as a sign that the neighborhood is changing.

“It makes me a little nervous, but I think it was just an incident and an incident can happen everywhere, so I don’t think it makes this an unsafe place to be,” said Clark.



The investigation is still ongoing.

Police are asking people with any information to call 707-454-5722 to provide an anonymous tip.

