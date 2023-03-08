Both sides agree he is not fit for trial. Here's what comes next for the suspected Davis stabber.

Officials say both sides will return Monday as the court officially excuses the jury.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVIS, Calif. — Both sides agreed Thursday that the suspect in a series of Davis stabbings is not mentally competent to stand trial. With that, the criminal proceedings for the case are being suspended until he can stand trial.

The announcement from the Yolo County District Attorney's Office was an unexpected turning point in Carlos Dominguez's competency trial. While the district attorney's office stands by their initial challenge, they cited the involuntary medication proceedings and recent information for the change in their stance.

Daniel Hutchinson, Dominguez's public defender, said the turning point appeared to be the comments from Judge McAdam last Friday, where he expressed concern for Dominguez's wellbeing and concern that he wasn't being medicated at the jail, despite what Hutchinson said was the jail psychiatrist's recommendation.

Hutchinson said the jail psychiatrist testified that Dominguez had schizophrenia and was gravely disabled.

Both sides aren't quite done with the courthouse just yet. They'll return to court Monday so the court can excuse the jury.

Then, they'll await a recommendation for Dominguez to be committed to a state hospital.

"To be clear, there is zero chance Mr. Dominguez will be placed on outpatient status. Once again, there is no chance whatsoever. Mr. Dominguez will be ordered committed to the state hospital. The recommendation is just a formality. However, the law is mandatory that the court must first get the recommendation from CONREP (community program director) before doing so," Hutchinson told ABC10.

After the recommendation, Hutchinson said they'll return to court on Aug. 17 where the court will order Dominguez to be committed to the state hospital. He'll stay there until he has been "restored to competency."

WATCH ALSO: