1st week of competency trial for Davis stabbing suspect wraps up with doctors giving testimony

Some psychologists will say, 'Well, he refused to cooperate, so I think he must be competent.' I don't do that," said Dr. Dale Watson.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVIS, Calif — The fourth day of the competency trial for Davis stabbing suspect Carlos Dominguez wrapped up at the Superior Court of Yolo County.

Family members of the stabbing victims were in court waiting to hear his fate as attorneys for the former UC Davis student argue he is not fit for trial.

The father of Karim Abou Najm sat in court Friday in support of his son, a UC Davis student who was the second victim killed in the stabbings.

He did not want to appear on camera, but he said he's trusting the judge and jurors to make the right decision.

In court Friday, both the defense and prosecution had doctors give testimony. They asked several questions about Dominguez's mental health.

One of them, a forensic neuropsychologist, was tasked with giving him various tests. In his report, the doctor indicated that Dominguez's diagnosis is likely schizophrenia.

The defense requested specific tests be done to help determine competency, but the doctor says they were not successful in giving Dominguez the tests.

"He wasn't cooperative with that. I didn't have sufficient information to make a judgment on that. Some psychologists will say, 'Well, he refused to cooperate, so I think he must be competent.' I don't do that. I won't say if somebody's compenent or incompetent if I've not actually done the evaluation," said Dr. Dale Watson, a forensic neuropsychologist.

The defense says at this point Dominguez is opposed to taking any medication.

The trial is set to resume on Monday, August 7. More witnesses are expected and that Wednesday, the judge plans to hand the case over to jurors.

WATCH ALSO: