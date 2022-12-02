Arrest made in deadly Geer Road shooting in Turlock

Turlock Police said the accused shooter knew Zobeyda Esquerra and had been arrested in Oct. 2021 for stalking her.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A Livingston man who allegedly stalked a woman in Merced County in 2021 has been arrested for killing her in Turlock this past week.

According to a Facebook post from the Turlock Police Department, police responded to reports of a shooting Tuesday night near Geer Road. When officers arrived, police saw a light color sedan leave the area. The driver eventually crashed into a fence near the 1300 block of North Quincy Road and attempted to flee on foot before he was eventually arrested.

The driver was arrested and identified as 22-year-old Juan Francisco Ibarra-Tapia, of Livingston. Detectives recovered the gun he allegedly used.

During the investigation, officers found the victim, 22-year-old Zobeyda Esquerra, of Livingston, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital where she eventually died from her injuries.

Police said Ibarra-Tapia knew Esquerra and was arrested in October 2021 for stalking her.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family, and we hope the arrest of the suspect brings some sense of closure as they mourn the loss of Zoe," Turlock police detective Gina Giovacchini said in a statement.

Detectives also determined there was another crime scene that involved Ibarra-Tapia Tuesday. Police allege he also shot at two employees at O'Reilly Auto Parts along Geer Road. The employees were not injured, but detectives said it was not a random shooting.

Ibarra-Tapia has been arrested on charges of homicide, two counts of attempted homicide, and evading arrest. He was booked in the Stanislas County Jail without bail.

There is a GoFundMe page where people can donate towards Esquerra's funeral expenses. Anyone with more information can contact Detective Gina Giovacchini at (209) 668-6539.

