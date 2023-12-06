'It feels like a nightmare' | Woman killed in Manteca shooting had just moved into new home

"It's hard. It feels like a nightmare. Like maybe it was a car crash or something and she's going to be okay. It doesn't feel real."

MANTECA, Calif. — Robin Patterson says she's having a hard time understanding how her niece could have been shot and killed Sunday night in Manteca.

According to Manteca Police Department, the shooting appears to be random and the suspects didn't know her.

The San Joaquin County Medical Examiners Office identified the victim as Ashley Waters, 23 of Stockton.

Her family was left in shock after being told Waters was shot and killed near Planet Fitness on West Yosemite Avenue.

"It's hard. It feels like a nightmare, like maybe it was a car crash or something and she's going to be OK. It doesn't feel real," said Robin Patterson, Waters' aunt.

According to officials, the series of events started with a carjacking in Oakland Sunday. Around 10 p.m. Sunday, Manteca police received the call for a reported shooting around the 1300 block of West Yosemite Avenue.

"The shooting actually occurred in the parking lot. She was in her vehicle. I believe she drove a short distance, parked, got out and walked into Planet Fitness, so it didn't actually have anything to do with Planet Fitness," said Sgt. Ian Osborn, spokesperson for Manteca Police Department.

Patterson said Waters was in the area because her and her boyfriend had recently moved in together.

"Literally, like they just finished setting up their place yesterday and she was here to pick him up from his shift ending at work at Rite-Aid. I don't even know what happened," said Patterson.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said their deputies were involved in a chase with the stolen vehicle hours after the shooting.

The driver crashed into a tree in San Leandro. Two people in the front were killed in the wreck, and a 14-year-old girl in the back was pulled from the wreckage.

Investigators said the same vehicle was involved in the Manteca shooting. Now, they’re looking for a motive.

"Highly unusual. I mean as far as I can think back, we don't have just random killings. This is the first this year, for sure, that's just random," said Sgt. Osborn.

Friends and family are planning a vigil in front of Planet Fitness to remember Waters. The vigil at Planet Fitness starts 7 p.m.

"She was the most kindest-hearted person you could ever meet. I don’t understand how this happened to her. It doesn't make any sense to me," said Patterson.

Patterson has a GoFundMe set up so the family can give Waters a proper burial. The family is also asking for prayers from their community.

