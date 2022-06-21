Deon Conley arrested as suspect in Sacramento County Father's Day killing

The shooting happened in the early morning hours on Father's Day.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a Father's Day shooting is now behind bars, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police identified Deon Conley, 28, as the suspect in the Branch Street homicide.

Police originally responded to the killing around 4 a.m. Sunday. The victim was described only as a man and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, police didn't provide a description of the suspect but noted at the time that he was still at large. On Tuesday, police said they identified Conley as a suspect shortly after the killing happened.

Authorities found him Monday at a Sacramento County home around 5 p.m. and arrested him. According to the county jail website, Conley was arrested on suspicion of murder.