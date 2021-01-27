Deputies arrest man for 1979 deadly shooting of San Joaquin bar owner

41 years after a San Joaquin bar owner was killed, deputies arrested the man they say is responsible.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin Sheriff's deputies arrested a man they say is responsible for a 1979 shooting that left a local bar owner dead.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the cold case unit has been reviewing and updating old cases, examining each one and making strides. On December 8, 2020, detectives arrested a man in connection to a 41-year-old deadly shooting.

Detectives say on June 27, 1979, Jesus Emilio Baraza Valdez, also known as Emilio Baraza, was involved in a deadly shooting that killed the owner of Rocha's Club, a south county bar that is no longer in business.

The sheriff's office claims Valdez and an accomplice were at the bar when they were asked to leave due to "poor behavior." Later they returned to buy beer and were refused. Detectives say that is when Valdez shot the owner, later fleeing the country and changing his name. His accomplice was arrested, charged and convicted in 1979.

Valdez was arrested at his home in Southern California and booked into the Los Angeles County Jail.

