Man accused of exposing himself to teen girl in Elk Grove

Police said the suspect is a registered sex offender with a prior indecent exposure conviction that happened in 2018 in Elk Grove.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man previously convicted for indecent exposure was again arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure in Elk Grove.

Police said they responded to a report of a man exposing himself and masturbating while watching a teenage girl walk down the sidewalk New Year's Eve morning. The girl was able to run toward a shopping center near the intersection of Bruceville Road and Laguna Boulevard and make it safely into a business.

Authorities said the man was caught on camera circling the parking lot in his vehicle before leaving. Due to the surveillance video, police were able to identify the suspect as 29-year-old Victor Soto.

Soto, of Sacramento, is a registered sex offender with a prior indecent exposure conviction that happened in 2018 in Elk Grove, according to police.

Police served a search warrant at his home Wednesday and arrested him on suspicion of felony indecent exposure. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or any additional victims can call police at (916) 916-478-8112.

