2 suspects arrested in deadly shooting of Hector Velazquez in North Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men are behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting in North Sacramento County.

The shooting happened Oct. 11, 2022. Deputies responded to the 3800 block of Madison Avenue after a ShotSpotter activation around 9:30 p.m.

Arriving deputies found 24-year-old Hector Velazquez shot and lying on the eastbound side of the roadway. Despite efforts from first responders, he was ultimately pronounced dead not long after.

Wednesday, the sheriff's office announced 20-year-old Armando Baltazar and 18-year-old Guillermo Gonzalez were arrested in connection to the crime on Jan. 3. Deputies described the two as gang member associates.

Both Baltazar and Gonzalez were booked in to the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of murder.

