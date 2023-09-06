x
Driver hits, kills 16-year-old on Hwy. 50 in Placerville

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday on westbound Highway 50 near El Dorado Road.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — A 16-year-old boy was hit and killed early Monday morning and officials are investigating, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on westbound Highway 50 near El Dorado Road.

Officials say the car involved in the crash is a white 2018 to 2022 Honda Accord.

The teenager was hit and the car drove off. His injuries were fatal. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Placerville CHP via Facebook message or (530) 748-2450.

WATCH MORE: Traffic lane shift for westbound Highway 50 in Sacramento

