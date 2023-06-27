Fireworks crackdown expected in leadup to Fourth of July

Sacramento’s Fireworks Task Force will be patrolling in the nights leading up to 4th of July and on the holiday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire officials are trying to stop the use of illegal fireworks as the Fourth of July approaches.

"Illegal fireworks in California are unacceptable, and we have a zero tolerance toward them,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant.

Berlant says nearly 250,000 pounds of illegal fireworks have been seized since last year’s holiday, which he said is enough to fill 10 semi-trucks.

Sacramento Fire Marshal Jason Lee said the city Fireworks Task Force will be patrolling in the nights leading up to the Fourth of July and on the holiday, keeping an eye out for illegal fireworks.

Fire officials are reminding residents that only state-approved "Safe and Sane" fireworks are legal to purchase and use.

"Any firework that explodes or flies in the air is illegal and not allowed,” said Lee.

Property owners could be held responsible for the use of illegal fireworks on their property and face fines starting at $1,000.

With heat in the forecast this weekend, Berlant said illegal fireworks can increase fire risks, especially near dry brush.

"Despite the rainy conditions that we saw this winter, we are expecting to see triple digit temperatures this weekend and that will increase our wildfire risk,” he said.

Even with safe and sane fireworks, officials are asking people to use them responsibly.

"Conditions and flammable materials can significantly increase the risk of accidental fire," said Sacramento Fire Captain Justin Sylvia. "It is crucial to choose appropriate locations for displays away from dry grass, buildings and other fire-prone areas."

As you get ready for celebrations, fire officials say keep the following safety precautions in mind:

Fireworks should only be used by adults

Do not let children use fireworks

Have a water hose or water bucket nearby and safely dispose of fireworks by placing them in a metal bucket filled with water for at least 24 hours

