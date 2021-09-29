Folsom assisted living center employees allegedly slapped, 'tormented' 90-year-old woman

A Brookdale spokesperson said the employees no longer work for the assisted living center.

FOLSOM, Calif. — A Folsom assisted living and memory care center says the employees accused of abusing a 90-year-old woman with dementia are no longer with the company.

The move from Brookdale Senior Living follows allegations that employees slapped, tormented, and even laughed at the woman. The 90 year old was described as a Caldor Fire evacuee who was forced to leave her home and enter the facility on Aug. 21.

Just days after placing her 90-year-old grandmother in the care of Folsom’s Brookdale Senior Living center, Rebecca Gyorgy, who asked ABC10 not reveal her grandmother's name, says her family starting noticing red flags such as bruises on her leg.

A complaint filed to the Department of Consumer Affairs, Carole Herman, with Foundation Aiding the Elderly (FATE), said family members grew concerned about the care the elderly woman was receiving and installed a video camera to monitor her.

Herman said the video showed that the woman was "brutally attacked" with the employees slapping her, pulling her hair, and laughing at her on Sept. 2. She alleged that the 90-year-old woman was also left lying on the floor of her room for almost an hour before someone helped her and that someone was seen placing a covering over her.

“It’s hard on all of us; it’s just unbelievable that somebody could actually do that to anybody, to an elder,” Gyorgy said.

Herman is calling for accountability. Advocates with FATE say that could be fines for the assisted living center and changes to operations. As for the workers involved, they don’t want to see them working with the elderly ever again.

“Brookdale has to take responsibility for this. It’s under their roof. So, they have to be responsible for what happens to anybody who is in that facility,” Herman said.

Family members say their grandmother has been safely transferred to another facility.

Brookdale Senior Living sent a statement to ABC10 regarding the allegations.

“We take any allegations very seriously as the health and wellbeing of our residents is extremely important to us. Having the trust of our residents, and their families is vital. Inappropriate conduct or behavior is not tolerated and is dealt with appropriately. The individuals involved are no longer with the company, and we are cooperating with the authorities," a spokesperson for Brookdale said in a statement.

"Our company has thorough employment standards in place, including background checks, and ongoing training of employees in compliance with state rules and regulations," the spokesperson added.

Sharan Umlesh Kaur appeared in Sacramento County court for an arraignment on Tuesday. She's facing a felony count of elder abuse and is due back in court on Oct. 5 for a settlement conference.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to refer to Brookdale as an assisted living and memory care center instead of a nursing home.

