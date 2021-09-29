Two Yuba City High School students removed from class after police find a gun, ammunition

Both students were removed from the campus without incident and the rest of the students have gone home from a regularly scheduled minimum day.

YUBA CITY, Calif — Two Yuba City High School students were removed from their classrooms after an onsite police officer found one student in possession of a handgun and another with ammunition.

Yuba City High School went into lockdown on Wednesday, Sept. 29, after administrators received a student brought a weapon to school, according to an email written by Yuba City High Principal, Cy Olsen to YCHS families.

"District policy and state law are very clear in cases involving weapons. A student who does this is immediately removed and the District takes action to permanently remove the student from the school," Olsen wrote in the email. "We are following these strict policies to the letter, and we will cooperate actively with law enforcement as they investigate this matter fully."

Once law enforcement gave the all-clear, the lockdown was lifted and students returned home from a regularly scheduled minimum day.

Law enforcement is actively investigating the situation to determine whether other students are involved, according to a press release by Yuba City Unified School District.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

WATCH MORE: