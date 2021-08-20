Former Tracy band instructor facing felony child sex crimes

Tracy Police say 22-year-old Kyle Trevor Bossert served as a part-time instructor at Millennium Charter School from 2018 to 2020.

TRACY, Calif. — A former part-time band instructor at Millennium Charter School in Tracy was arrested Thursday, accused of committing several felony crimes against a student.

Investigators with the Tracy Police Department said 22-year-old Kyle Trevor Bossert served as a part-time instructor at the school during the school 2018-2020. They say this is around the time the crime was reported and occurred.

Bossert, who is a resident in Stockton, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on complaints of meeting a minor for lewd purpose, contacting a minor to commit a felony, harmful matter to seduce a minor, and battery.

Police are not releasing any further information at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Leticia Infante at Leticia.Infante@tracypd.com or 209- 831-6561.