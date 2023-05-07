1,224 busted for DUI, 68 killed on California roads during Fourth of July weekend

More than 9,700 speed citations were also issued through the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — More 1,200 DUI drivers were taken off the road and nearly 70 drivers were killed over the Fourth of July weekend in California.

The numbers come from the California Highway Patrol's Maximum Enforcement Period, which ran from 6:01 p.m. June 30 to 11:59 p.m. July 4.

Officials said 68 people died on the roads during that period, nearly half of that number included people who didn't wear a seatbelt.

The California Highway Patrol also made 1,224 arrests for driving under the influence, which equates to roughly one DUI arrest every five minutes.

More than 9,700 speed citations were also issued through the weekend.

“The results of this MEP are concerning and reinforce the need for responsible behavior behind the wheel,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “All of these deaths were preventable, and the loved ones they leave behind will be forever impacted. Traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility, and these statistics show us how much work there is still to be done. The CHP is committed to making California’s roadways safer for all who use them.”

WATCH ALSO: