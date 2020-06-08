Golden State Killer sentencing details released

On Friday, Aug. 21, DeAngelo will return to court for his sentencing. He's expected to receive life in prison with no possibility of parole.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — After an hours-long hearing in which prosecutors from five California counties read detailed accounts of rapes and murders committed by the Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo's pleaded guilty.

In all, he is accepting responsibility for 13 counts of murder, 13 counts of kidnapping, and 62 rapes.

On Friday, Aug. 21, DeAngelo will return to court for his sentencing, given by Judge Michael Bowman. On that day, DeAngelo, 74, is expected to be sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Victim impact statements will be read at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18. at Gordon D. Schaber Courthouse on 9th Street in Sacramento.

The sentencing hearing will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, in the main ballroom at Sacramento State University. The hearing is set to conclude at 11 a.m.

To attend: Members of the general public who wish to attend the sentencing hearing must submit their names and contact information to the public information officer at sscpio@saccourt.ca.gov by noon on Friday, Aug.14, 2020.

Selected attendees will be drawn by lottery and notified by the same public information officer.

NOTE: ABC10 will live stream the sentencing hearing here on ABC10.com, on the ABC10 Facebook and on the ABC10 YouTube.

Here are some of the charges DeAngelo pleaded guilty to, along with the counties in which they occurred:

Contra Costa County:

Four counts of kidnapping to commit robbery using a gun and knife between Oct. 7, 1978, and June 11, 1979, with the victims identified as Jane Doe numbers 10 and 13.

Orange County:

Four counts of murder in the Aug. 21, 1980, slaying of Keith Harrington, 24, and rape and slaying of Patrice Harrington, 27, of Dana Point; the Feb. 6, 1981, rape and slaying of Manuela Witthuhn, 28, of Irvine; and the May 5, 1986, rape and slaying of Janelle Cruz, 18, of Irvine.

Sacramento County:

Two counts of murder in the Feb. 2, 1978, shootings of Kate Maggoire, 20, and Brian Maggoire, 21, as they walked their dog in their Rancho Cordova neighborhood.

Nine counts of kidnapping to commit robbery using a gun and knife between Sept. 4, 1976, and Oct. 21, 1977, with the victims identified as Jane Doe numbers 1-9.

Santa Barbara County:

Four counts of murder in the Dec. 30, 1979, rape and slaying of Debra Manning, 35, and slaying of Robert Offerman, 44, of Goleta, and in the July 27, 1981, slaying of Gregory Sanchez, 27, and Cheri Domingo, 35, of Goleta.

Tulare County:

One count of murder in the Sept. 11, 1975, slaying of Claude Snelling, 45, during an attempted kidnapping of the victim’s daughter from their home.

Ventura County:

Two counts of murder in the rape and slaying of Charlene Smith, 33, and slaying of Lyman Smith, 43, of Ventura between March 13 and March 16, 1980.

► FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

► Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter