Loaded gun, meth, heroin among items found during traffic stop near Thunder Valley Casino

Officers pulled 38-year-old Steven Baty over just after midnight at Industrial Boulevard and Athens Avenue, near the Thunder Valley Casino.

LINCOLN, Calif. — A Sacramento man was arrested near Lincoln, Calif., early Wednesday morning, after a gun, drugs, and drug paraphernalia was found during a routine traffic stop.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, officers pulled 38-year-old Steven Baty over just after midnight at Industrial Boulevard and Athens Avenue, near the Thunder Valley Casino.

When officers spoke with Baty, they said they suspected that he was driving under the influence of drugs. As one officer asked Baty to perform a “drug influence evaluation” a second officer at the traffic stop said he spotted a handgun sticking out from under the driver’s seat.

A search of the vehicle turned up heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, an unknown white powdery substance, in addition to the handgun, which was found to be loaded, police said. The officers also said they found evidence of drug sales, including scales, Ziploc bags, and “pay/owe sheets.”

Baty was arrested and booked into the South Placer Jail on complaints of possession of drugs while armed, possession of heroin for sales, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a concealed firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Read more from ABC10