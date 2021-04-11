'The gun violence is out of control' | A mother's plea after Sacramento County shooting that killed 2, injured 5

The mother of a Sacramento man killed in Saturday’s mass shooting is pleading for the gun violence to end, while offering grace to those responsible.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pamela Welch is convinced her son, Terrance Long, was struck by a stray bullet during a shooting inside the Royal Castle Banquet Hall near Foothills Farms and the North Highlands neighborhoods that claimed one other life and injured five more.

“I don’t know who you are but I’m not mad at you,” said Pamela Welch during a vigil for her son in Arden-Arcade. “I forgive you and I’m praying that they would get themselves together to be able to you know, turn it around.”

Hundreds were inside the event center celebrating Halloween, when gun shots erupted, video on social media shows. At least five people were injured and two people were killed, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Long worked as a heavy equipment operator, enjoyed going to parties and riding motorcycles. He was in tune with Sacramento’s biker community and attended weekly meet at the Jamba Juice off Arden Way where dozens payed respects to him Thursday.

“Even if you got a problem with somebody,” said Nick Olesman who runs Throttle Nutz, a motorcycle riding community. “They have something to bring to this world that no body else can bring.”

Olesman knew Long by his nickname "T-Smooth." He described him as a happy go lucky man who enjoyed life. He’s joining community members in a call to end violence.

Few new details have been released by law enforcement officials since the incident. Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

