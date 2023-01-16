Gunshots fired at party house in Elk Grove, police say

Police said they are working with the city of Elk Grove to have the property owner's short-term rental license revoked.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove property owner could be losing their short-term rental license after gunshots were fired at a party, police said Monday.

The Elk Grove Police Department launched an investigation after the shots were fired at the party house on the 9100 block of Bristol Plaza Way around 2 a.m.

Nobody was hurt, but police said four unoccupied vehicles and the party house itself were hit by gunfire.

Police said they're working with the city to revoke the property owner's short-term rental license.

The investigation into what led up to the shots being fired is ongoing, and anyone with information can contact Elk Grove Police Department's Investigation's Bureau at 916-478-8112.

