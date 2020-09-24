Grand jury charges Hayward man arrested in Vacaville with felony

Elisio Munoz, 40, was allegedly found in possession of multiple guns, despite being a convicted felon.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced that a federal grand jury returned an indictment on Sept. 24 against Elisio Munoz, 40, of Hayward. He is being charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Munoz was arrested in early August in Vacaville and was allegedly found to have multiple guns in his possession, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney's Office.

Munoz has been previously convicted of several felonies including vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance, reckless evading of an officer and the crime for which he was charged with on Thursday, felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted, Munoz would face 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The Vacaville Police Department and the Solano County District Attorney's Office worked together to investigate this case.

WATCH ALSO: Colusa County family wants answers in investigation of the death of their son six months ago