Man shot to death in his Lincoln home, deputies investigating

LINCOLN, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding suspects wanted in connection with a New Year's Day homicide.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a home in the 1100 block of Fox Lane in Lincoln for a report of a dead man around 6:20 p.m.

Upon arrival they found 44-year-old Jimmie Wiedeman dead from gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

You can report information anonymously to Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.