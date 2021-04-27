Inmate forcible breaks through building material to escape jail in Merced County, deputies say

Charlie Everitt, who goes by the nickname Mikey, escaped the jail around 8 p.m. by forcibly breaking through "several layers of building material," deputies say.

MERCED, Calif. — An inmate at John Latorraca Correction Center in Merced County escaped from the facility Monday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the Merced County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Charlie Everitt, who goes by the nickname Mikey, escaped the jail around 8 p.m. by forcibly breaking through "several layers of building material." After breaking through, Everitt reportedly made his way through the perimeter fencing and escaping custody.

The sheriff's office said Everitt was wearing all blue-colored inmate clothing and has a shaved head. A felony warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Deputies did not say why Everitt was originally in custody.

If you have seen Everitt, or know where he may be, contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office at (209) 385-7445. Tips may remain anonymous.

California prison program combines mentoring, education to prepare inmates for jobs as drug counselors when their time has been served.