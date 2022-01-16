High-speed chase ends in death in Manteca

As the person drove over the overpass west of North Airport Road, they hit something and ended up off the road on the overpass embankment and was pronounced dead.

MANTECA, Calif. — Officers from the Manteca Police Department received reports of a stolen vehicle near North Union Road and West Lathrop Road on Sunday.

A white Ford pickup was in the area and, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the driver did not pull over for a traffic stop.

A pursuit started and the driver headed westbound on West Lathrop Road. As the person drove over the overpass west of North Airport Road, they hit something and ended up off the road on the overpass embankment.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing with members from the District Attorney’s Office, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and the Manteca Police Department. California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating the incident.

