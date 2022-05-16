James Rabara, 15, identified as victim in Suisun City hit-and-run

The hit-and-run happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Police identified the victim in a deadly hit-and-run collision in Suisun City as a 15-year-old boy.

The teen was identified as James Rabara on Monday.

Police responded to a report of a person being hit by a car along Highway 12 and Emperor Drive around 2:14 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to find Rabara with major injuries. He would ultimately die from his injuries.

"We want to extend or sincere condolences to James' family and friends. We request privacy for the family in this solemn time," the Suisun City Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The driver involved in the collision took off after the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing and no additional details have been released at this time. Anyone with information can call the Suisun City Police Department at 707-421-7373.

WATCH ALSO: