Police: Lathrop teen arrested in connection to threat that locked down Walnut Creek school

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — A Lathrop teenager was arrested after police accused him of making a threat against a Walnut Creek school.

Walnut Creek Police Department arrested Demoni Costello, 18, on a warrant for charges including felony criminal threats and causing a false emergency report. He's being held on a $27,000 bail at Martinez Detention Facility in Contra Costa County.

Police said Las Lomas High School got a phone call threatening a shooting on campus just after 12 p.m. Feb. 10. The school was placed on a temporary lockdown as students and staff sheltered in place. After the campus was searched and no weapons were found, the lockdown was lifted.

Eventually, police said they followed clues that led them to Costello as the person allegedly responsible. They got the warrant for his arrest, arrested him on Feb. 16 and booked him into jail.

Authorities are doing a follow-up investigation to see if anyone else is involved. No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information can call Walnut Creek Police Department at 925-943-5844 or call the Anonymous Tip Line at 925-943-5865.

