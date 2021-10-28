Second lockdown in two days lifted at West Sacramento school after anonymous shooting threat | Updates

River City High School went on lockdown yesterday afternoon because of a similar threat.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update:

The lockdown was lifted around 10:30 a.m. and school will continue as normal, according to the district.

Giorgos Kazanis, a spokesperson for the school district, told ABC10 school began at 8:35 a.m. Thursday morning and it was almost simultaneously that a staff member in the front office received a phone alleging a shooting threat at the campus. Kazanis said the threat was vague and similar to yesterday's threat.

The Washington Unified School District said in a Facebook post that West Sacramento police officers walked through the campus and determined the threat was "unsubstantiated."

According to the district, West Sacramento Police Department will continue to monitor and investigate all types of threats.

Original story:

The Washington Unified School District said River City High School (RCHS) in West Sacramento is on a soft lockdown Thursday morning, Oct. 28, because of an anonymous call alleging a shooting threat to the campus.

RCHS went on lockdown Wednesday afternoon because of a similar threat. Additional social workers and outreach staff were scheduled to be on campus today to support students and staff affected by yesterday's lockdown.

The West Sacramento Police Department is investigating the threat and says it's "unsubstantiated" at this time.

The district said all students and staff are staying in the first-period classrooms until police have cleared the campus. They are asking people not to go to campus.

School shooting threats have been circulating online recently, prompting other investigations like at Jesuit High School in Sacramento, which turned out not to be directed at the campus.

Dear RCHS Families, Today, we are reaching out to inform you that River City High School (RCHS) is currently... Posted by Washington Unified School District on Thursday, October 28, 2021

