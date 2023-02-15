Lodi councilman facing illegal gambling, money laundering charges to see jury trial

Shakir Khan and his brother Zakir Khan are expected to return to court for arraignment on Feb. 21.

LODI, Calif. — A sitting Lodi City Councilman will face a jury trial after being charged with illegal gambling, money laundering, tax evasion and EDD fraud, officials announced Wednesday.

Shakir Khan and his brother Zakir Khan are expected to return to court for arraignment on Feb. 21.

“The Honorable Judge Richard M. Mallett held the defendants to answer on numerous charges, including illegal gambling and money laundering,” said District Attorney Ron Freitas. “I commend Deputy District Attorney Kelly McDaniel, Deputy District Attorney Todd Turner, and Paralegal Macie McKinstry for prosecuting this case.”

Allen Sawyer, lawyer for Shakir Khan, said the defense has not yet presented evidence that shows Mr. Khan's legal defense to the charges.

"The presumption of Shakir Khan’s innocence still applies. We appreciate the professionalism of Deputy District Attorney Kelly McDaniel, Deputy District Attorney Todd Turner, and Paralegal Macie McKinstry in the handling of this case. Mr. Khan will return to the San Joaquin County Superior Court in Department 6D on February 21, 2023 for arraignment on the information,“ Sawyer told ABC10 in a statement.

Case History:

Shakir Khan was arrested on October 28 by the San Joaquin County Sheriffs' Office (SJSO), who accused him of maintaining a gambling premise as the owner of "American Smokers Club" on Waterloo Drive in Stockton. The SJSO also accuse Khan of laundering money through his business.

The SJSO served a warrant at the business during the investigation, which “opened a can of worms,” according to the sheriff's office.

“I categorically deny the allegations relating to a business that I do not own,” Khan said in a statement sent to ABC10 on Facebook. “I believe my political opponents have concocted this allegation to damage my reputation and campaign for Lodi City Council.”

