17-year-old arrested on murder charge in connection to shooting death of Lodi teen

LODI, Calif. — Lodi Police Department said a 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the killing of a teenager.

The case dates back to July 2, when officers responded to a parking lot at 1039 South Hutchins Street for a reported shooting. A 15-year-old boy was shot and later died at a hospital.

On Thursday, police announced they made an arrest. Authorities said there appeared to be an altercation between two groups in the parking lot before the shooting.

While police did not release the identity of the suspect, they did say that the two groups appeared to have known each other. Motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

The investigation is still active. Anyone with information on the case can contact Lodi Police Department at (209) 333-6727 or Detective Carillo at (209) 269-4781.