Luis Vega suspected in killing of Ceres woman

Deputies said Vega is considered armed and dangerous. They are trying to track down his whereabouts.

Example video title will go here for this video

MODESTO, Calif. — Deputies are trying to track down the whereabouts of Luis Vega, a suspect wanted in connection to a Modesto homicide.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Vega is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Natasha Irrizary on July 8. He's also wanted on charges including robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Vega is described as a 5'9" and weighing 170 pounds. Deputies are asking people to call 911 immediately if he's seen. Deputies said Vega is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the case can call Detective Juan Rodriguez at (209) 558-1282. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or go to www.stancrimetips.org.

Deputies said one of two people allegedly involved in the homicide, Carlos Martinez, was arrested during a traffic stop at Highway 99 and Carpenter Road in Modesto.

He was booked into the county jail on suspicion of homicide, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

WATCH ALSO: