Man accused of pouring gasoline to home with 3 children inside, Stockton police say

Stockton police said Jim Aing faces arson charges among others after targeting a home in the 9100 block of Fox Creek Drive.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 36-year-old man is accused of threatening to set a house on fire that had three children inside after he poured gasoline through the home on Saturday morning, according to Stockton police.

Police said Jim Aing targetted a home in the 9100 block of Fox Creek Drive. Police arrested Aing without incident.

Aing faces charges of attempted arson, assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment and terrorist threats.

Police have not released any more information regarding the incident.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10