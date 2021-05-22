Man accused of pouring gasoline to home with 3 children inside, Stockton police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 36-year-old man is accused of threatening to set a house on fire that had three children inside after he poured gasoline through the home on Saturday morning, according to Stockton police.
Police said Jim Aing targetted a home in the 9100 block of Fox Creek Drive. Police arrested Aing without incident.
Aing faces charges of attempted arson, assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment and terrorist threats.
Police have not released any more information regarding the incident.
