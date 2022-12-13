Man arrested after allegedly selling fentanyl to man who overdosed in gas station

The video shows what appears to be a man purchasing fentanyl, taking it, walking into the gas station and then collapsing as he suffered a near fatal overdose.

PENRYN, Calif. — A man was arrested after allegedly selling fentanyl to a man who overdosed at a gas station near Auburn Dec. 3, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

The department released surveillance footage from the 76 gas station in Penryn too as part of their "commitment to fighting the fentanyl epidemic."

The video shows what appears to be a man purchasing fentanyl, taking it, walking into the gas station with some difficulty and then collapsing as he suffered a near fatal overdose. The man was revived by medical personnel called to the scene.

Colten Watkins, 29-years-old of Roseville, was identified as the man allegedly selling fentanyl, according to officials.

Detectives served a search warrant to Watkins' address Dec. 5. Just over 8 grams of suspected fentanyl, just over 3.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, several pills, a black digital scale and several other items were found during a search of his vehicle, according to officials.

Detectives found a non-serialized AR-15 rifle, two 30-round magazines, a digital scale, a notebook with a pay-owe sheet and additional ammunition when searching Watkins' home.

Watkins was arrested for possession of narcotics for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to officials.

