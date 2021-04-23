Man admits to setting more than 30 fires across Fairfield over the last year, police say

Fairfield Police ask if you have witnessed or been victim to any suspicious fires to please contact the Police Investigations Division at 707-428-7600.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A 25-year-old man has admitted to setting more than 30 fires across Fairfield over the last year, according to police.

Fairfield Police said in a Facebook post Friday that Donald Bowman-Banks was a suspect in multiple dumpster fires near Executive Court and Gateway Boulevard. Investigators say they reviewed camera footage which led them to Bowman-Banks.

When he was taken into custody, Bowman-Banks not only admitted to the three fires officers were investigating but also at least 30 other fires set over the last year.

Fairfield Police ask if you have witnessed or been victim to any suspicious fires to please contact the Police Investigations Division at 707-428-7600.

The police department also released a list of tips to help prevent fires as California moves closer into fire season.

Keep leaves, firewood, overgrown brush and shrubbery, and other combustibles away from buildings.

Keep doors and windows locked when a building is unoccupied. Do not use double cylinder deadbolt locks without keeping a key nearby, bars without quick-release mechanisms, or other security provisions that could trap a person in a building with a deadly fire.

Store all flammable liquids in locked storage units, and locked garages. Also, keep them away from heat sources such as furnaces and any type of heaters.

Report suspicious activity near houses or other buildings to the local police and support Neighborhood Watch programs.

If you suspect a child is setting fires, notify the authorities.

If you know or suspect that an arson crime has been committed, contact your local fire or police department.