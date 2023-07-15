Man arrested on suspicion of sex charges after sting operation in Stanislaus County

Christen Brown allegedly messaged an investigator with Stanislaus Taskforce Against Human Trafficking posing to be a minor.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of human trafficking, sexual assault of a minor and more after a sting operation by Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

Christen Brown, 27, allegedly messaged an investigator with Stanislaus Taskforce Against Human Trafficking posing to be a minor. Officials say Brown messaged the investigator saying he wanted to pick her up and immediately go to Los Angeles and prostitute her out over the weekend.

Officials say Brown met up with the investigator and was arrested. At the time of the agreed upon meeting, a 17-year-old girl was in his car. Investigators say she was being trafficked and had been contacted by Brown weeks prior where the conversation went similarly.

The teenager was given medical treatment and social services. It's unclear what kinds of injuries she had.

Brown was booked at the Stanislaus County Jail and is being held on $1,035,000 bail for violating his probation and on suspicion of human trafficking of a minor, oral copulation of a minor, taking a minor from a legal guardian, possession of child pornography, send/sell obscene matter depicting a minor, distribute obscene matter, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, felony probation violation and pimping.

Anyone with information on similar crimes can call Stanislaus County Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or click HERE.