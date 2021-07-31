x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man dies after crashing into power pole during pursuit with Amador County deputies

The high-speed chase began after Amador County Sheriff's Office was called about a man trying to steal a vehicle in Pioneer, according to the sheriff's department.

PIONEER, Calif. — A man is dead after crashing into a power pole while trying to escape from deputies during a high-speed chase on Friday, according to the Amador County Sheriff's Office.  

Someone reported to the sheriff's department at around 6:47 p.m. that a man tried to steal a vehicle near Overland Drive in Pioneer. The caller described the suspect's car as a yellow Chevrolet pickup. 

Deputies tried to order the driver to stop after finding a vehicle that matched the caller's description while using the truck's expired registration as the reason at around 7:23 p.m. 

The suspect then led the deputy on a chase that lasted about three minutes before he crossed over the double-yellow lines into oncoming traffic. According to the sheriff's department, the driver then crashed into the power pole after overcorrecting. 

Firefighters arrived at the scene to put out a grass fire that was started by the crash.  

Amador County Sheriff's Department did not release the identity of the suspect. The Calfornia Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Get caught up on the day's latest headlines with Late News Tonight at 11 p.m.

WATCH MORE: Residents, business owners react to San Joaquin County's lack of mask mandate