Man dies after crashing into power pole during pursuit with Amador County deputies

The high-speed chase began after Amador County Sheriff's Office was called about a man trying to steal a vehicle in Pioneer, according to the sheriff's department.

PIONEER, Calif. — A man is dead after crashing into a power pole while trying to escape from deputies during a high-speed chase on Friday, according to the Amador County Sheriff's Office.

Someone reported to the sheriff's department at around 6:47 p.m. that a man tried to steal a vehicle near Overland Drive in Pioneer. The caller described the suspect's car as a yellow Chevrolet pickup.

Deputies tried to order the driver to stop after finding a vehicle that matched the caller's description while using the truck's expired registration as the reason at around 7:23 p.m.

The suspect then led the deputy on a chase that lasted about three minutes before he crossed over the double-yellow lines into oncoming traffic. According to the sheriff's department, the driver then crashed into the power pole after overcorrecting.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to put out a grass fire that was started by the crash.

Amador County Sheriff's Department did not release the identity of the suspect. The Calfornia Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.