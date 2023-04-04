Man dies in Stockton shooting

The shooting happened along the 440 block of Calandria Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police have opened a homicide investigation after a shooting in Stockton Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. along the 4400 block of Calandria Street.

Arriving officers found a man shot, who they said died at the scene.

No motive or suspect information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the Stockton Police Department non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

WATCH ALSO: