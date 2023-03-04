Person killed in Stockton shooting near sideshow

Officers responded to North California Street and East Oak Street for reports a person was shot Sunday night.

STOCKTON, Calif — An investigation is underway after a person died in a shooting near a sideshow in Stockton Sunday night.

Officers responded to North California Street and East Oak Street for reports a person was shot around 11:50 p.m., according to the Stockton Police Department. They found a person who had been shot multiple times. The person was taken to a hospital where they later died.

The person's identity has not been released and there is no information on a motive or potential suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the police department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

