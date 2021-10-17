Man found dead on the side of the road in Modesto

A man was found dead on the side of the road near West Service Road and Jennings Road in Modesto.

MODESTO, Calif. — A man was found dead on the side of the road near West Service Road and Jennings Road in Modesto on Oct. 17 around 9:15 a.m., according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators from a special unit called the Crimes Against Persons Unit responded to the reports and took over the investigation.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit are examining the scene for evidence.

If anyone has information, they should contact Det. Fisher at (209) 525-7083.

People can also send in an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or visiting their website.

RELATED:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9