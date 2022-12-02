x
Crime

Man shot 5 times after arguing with people trying to buy weed, Sacramento County deputies say

Deputies said there was an argument with two men trying to buy weed before the man was shot.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was shot five times after an argument escalated in Sacramento County, deputies said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 48th Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter activation.

Deputies said a 48-year-old man was shot five times but had non-life-threatening injuries. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the man was uncooperative with deputies.

Deputies said there was an argument with two men trying to buy weed that happened before the man was shot.

No additional information on the shooting has been released at this time.

