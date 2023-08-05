Man shot, killed in Antelope

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said a call came in regarding a car crash involving two vehicles and one of the drivers being shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ANTELOPE, Calif. — Deputies have launched an investigation after a deadly shooting in Antelope Monday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported in the area of Fawn Holloway Way and Firestone Way around 9 p.m.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said a call came in regarding a car crash involving two vehicles and one of the drivers being shot.

Deputies confirmed the victim was a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time.

WATCH ALSO: