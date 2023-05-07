x
Crime

Drive-by shooting under investigation in Thornton

Deputies said the shooting is being investigated along the 8600 block of West Mokelumne Avenue in Thornton.
THORNTON, Calif. — San Joaquin Sheriff's deputies were on-scene at a Thornton home investigating after a drive-by shooting early Monday morning..

A spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said shooting happened late Sunday along the 8600 block of West Mokelumne Avenue. 

Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it have been released. No information on a victim or victims has been released.

Witnesses tell ABC10 that one person may have died and multiple people were shot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stockton, California | A history of gun violence. How can leaders bring peace?

