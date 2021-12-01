x
Crime

Former Manteca high school teacher accused of 'inappropriate communication' with child, police say

Jared Rios, a former Sierra High School teacher, was arrested months after being accused by the school district of harassing a minor, Manteca police said.

MANTECA, Calif. — A former Manteca Unified School District teacher was arrested on Wednesday after being accused of having "inappropriate communication" with a minor, according to the Manteca Police Department's Facebook post.

The Manteca Unified School District called police to report that Jared Rios, a former teacher for Sierra High School, had inappropriate communications with a child. 

Police did not describe what led school officials to accuse the teacher of harassing a minor or if they were one of his students.

The school district released a statement saying they are aware of Rio's arrest. They said they fired him shortly after he was put on administrative leave on July 28.

Rios faces charges of annoying/harassing a child through inappropriate communication. 

Police don't believe there are more victims related to this case but ask anyone with information to call 209-239-8401.

