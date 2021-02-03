Manteca man stabbed brother 3 times after 'threatening to kill various people,' police say

Police said the suspect ultimately surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

MANTECA, Calif. — A Manteca man is behind bars after police accused him of stabbing his brother multiple times.

The arrest came after police responded to a home on the 1400 block of Bridgeport Lane to investigate a stabbing on Monday. Police say Max Sorto, 28, is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal threats.

According to police, Sorto made comments about threatening to kill various people and threatened to kill his brother when the victim tried to dissuade him from carrying out the threats. Sorto allegedly stabbed him three times.

Police said Sorto's brother escaped the home through a bedroom window to find help and contact the police. He was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition.

Sorto was also treated for a stab wound that happened during the fight, but police don't know if the wound was self-inflicted or if someone else did it. He was ultimately taken to the hospital for treatment and then booked into the county jail.