Oregon homicide suspect possibly heading to Yuba City, police say

Police in Oregon are trying to track down the whereabouts of Cristian Lamberto Barboza-Valerio.

MEDFORD, Ore. — Police in Oregon are trying to track down a homicide suspect possibly heading to Yuba City, California.

Police said the suspect took off before they arrived to a homicide scene on the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Medford. He was identified as Cristian Lamberto Barboza-Valerio, 21.

Barboza-Valerio is believed to be heading to Yuba City or Pittsburg, where he has ties in the area. 

On Saturday night, police found his truck at the Oregon and California border, but the suspect is still outstanding.

Police ask that people call 911 if they have any information on the incident.

