Suspect in Sacramento homicide found dead in Butte County

The fatal shooting, which took the life of a woman happened inside of a parking garage.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man accused of killing a woman inside a Sacramento parking garage has been found dead by law enforcement in Butte County Friday.

Sacramento police said 41-year-old Robert Miller was identified by their detectives as the suspect in the Jan. 5 homicide, which occurred in a parking garage in the 2800 block of K Street.

A search warrant, related to the homicide, was issued for a residence in the 2300 block of Via Laton in Oroville.

When officers arrived to the Oroville home Friday to serve the search and arrest warrants for Miller, they found an adult man dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man has been identified as Miller, the suspect in the homicide.

The deadly shooting happened inside of the parking garage at Fort Sutter Medical Complex. Police believe the incident was isolated but ask those with information to call (916) 808-547.