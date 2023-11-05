2 men arrested after San Joaquin County deputies find copper wires

Deputies found 49 lengths of 400-pair copper wire cut and hidden in a vineyard and waited until someone came by to pick them up.

STOCKTON, Calif. — After a surge of copper wire thefts in San Joaquin County, officials say they arrested two Stockton men for allegedly possessing stolen wires.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says their Community Revitalization Unit has been working on battling copper wire thefts as the damage it causes interferes with phone and internet service, 911 services and more.

Deputies found 49 lengths of 400-pair copper wire cut and hidden in a vineyard and waited until someone came by to pick them up.

Lorenzo Ochoa, 56, and Timoteo Aguilar, 41, were arrested and booked on suspicion of conspiracy, possession of stolen property, and possession of burglary tools, according to officials.

The sheriff's office notes that "400-pair wire contains 800 individual wires that must be individually spliced back together to restore phone and internet service when they are cut."

AT&T wire theft has been a massive issue in San Joaquin County, disrupting phone and internet service for thousands, and costing millions to repair and replace.



Our Community Revitalization Unit has taken on the task of combating this trend.



The arrest comes a week after Josh Harder, who represents California's 9th District in the U.S. House, wrote a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray pleading for more information and resources.

San Joaquin County says there's a 139% increase in copper wire thefts over the course of the past four months

