Congressman calls for FBI help amid increase in San Joaquin County copper wire thefts

San Joaquin County now leads the nation in copper wire thefts with a 139% increase over the last four months, officials say.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — With increased copper wire thefts forcing 911 call centers to go offline and knocking out cell service around San Joaquin County, lawmakers are now calling on the FBI's help to deal with the surge.

On May 3, Josh Harder, who represents California's 9th District in the U.S. House, wrote a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray pleading for more information and resources.

"I am gravely concerned that we are experiencing a significant increase in copper theft in our communities," the letter said. "The opportunity for a quick profit, coupled with an abundance of vulnerable sources, is resulting in the perfect opportunity for individuals and organized criminal groups to attack our neighborhoods."

The letter came days after officials in San Joaquin County announced a 139% increase in copper wire thefts over the course of the past four months.

According to law enforcement officials, oftentimes thieves target fiber cables, knocking down telephone poles before stripping cables and selling the copper inside them.

The issue led to cell service outages, WiFi outages and in at least one case, the county's 911 center being forced to go offline.

"The theft of copper is straining San Joaquin County’s emergency services, local law enforcement, businesses, and service companies," the letter said. "This threat to public infrastructure and private property requires collaboration from all aspects of government."

With the county he represents in Congress now leading the nation in copper wire theft, Harder asked the FBI to provide information, resources, technical assistance and guidance on how to curb the crimes.

On the local level, San Joaquin County Supervisor Steve Ding says he is considering new ordinances to target copper wire thieves and the cars they use.

Law enforcement officials such as San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow and San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Frietas said they are considering adding new cameras around the county and cracking down on recycling centers that might be buying stolen copper.

The two also called for harsher laws at the state level.

AT&T is offering a $5,000 reward for specific information related to copper thefts from fiber cables when reported to 800-807-4205.

The issue has also been felt in Amador County where three men were arrested Sunday on suspicion of copper wire theft. The arrest came after the AT&T network went down in the county, impacting 911 services.

According to Harder, copper can be resold for $2-$4 per pound, exponentially lower than the cost to repair or replace damaged phone lines.

“The phone lines, plumbing, and power in our neighborhoods is being threatened by copper thieves,” Harder said in a statement. “When they’re cutting and stealing copper from emergency phone lines, we suddenly have a major public safety issue on our hands that we can’t ignore."

Watch more from ABC10: San Joaquin County copper theft sabotages 911 emergency call system