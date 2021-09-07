2 men killed in separate shootings in Stockton over Labor Day Weekend

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in solving both deadly shootings.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help as they try to solve two killings that took place over Labor Day weekend.

On Sunday, San Joaquin County deputies found 33-year-old Fernando Ortiz Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1800 block of South Mariposa Road in Stockton. Medical personnel pronounced Ortiz dead at the scene.

Witnesses saw a white four-door sedan around the time of the shooting.

On Monday, deputies added another homicide investigation to their agenda after a separate shooting unfolded. Deputies found 33-year-old Jose Antonio Gonzales on the 900-block of Flower Street in Stockton with at least one gunshot wound. The sheriff's office said Gonzales died from his injuries at the hospital.

A description of what the shooter looks like was not provided by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office for either incident.

The San Joaquin Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about any of these cases to call 209-468-4425.