Stockton's police chief to retire at the end of 2021

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department Chief Eric Jones announced Tuesday he plans to retire after nearly 30 years of service.

The outgoing police chief will retire by the end of 2021 and will be succeeded by Assistant Chief James Chraska until the city finds a permanent replacement, according to the news release.

“Chief Jones is recognized nationally for his leadership, integrity, and expertise," City Manager Harry Black said in a press release. "He leads the department in contemporary policing methods, the principled-policing philosophy, and he began Real-Time-Policing concepts at the Stockton Police Department...His will be tough shoes to fill.”

Chief Jones joined the Stockton Police Department in 1993 as a police officer and then rose through the ranks to leadership. He served for 10 years as police chief for the department.

“I am extremely thankful to have led such a great organization and working for our community," Chief Jones said in a press release. "The men and women of the Stockton Police Department continue to give selfless dedication every day for the safety of our citizens and the community partnerships we have formed and the trust-building work we have done has helped move our City forward.”

After nearly thirty years in law enforcement – a decade serving as Chief of the Stockton Police Department, Chief Eric Jones has announced that he will retire at the end of 2021. Full news release at https://t.co/Fna3Ni6VGb. — City of Stockton, CA (@StocktonUpdates) September 7, 2021

