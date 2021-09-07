43 dead, 978 DUI arrests over Labor Day weekend, CHP says

The focus of the 78-hour effort was to take impaired drivers off the road during the Labor Day weekend.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The California Highway Patrol said 43 people died in crashes during the Labor Day weekend.

It's a number only slightly lower than 2020's figures, which saw 46 people die.

DUI arrests also totaled 978 for 2021 across the state. According to CHP, the Labor Day weekend enforcement figures equated to a DUI arrest nearly every five minutes.

Known as the Maximum Enforcement Period, the effort stretched from 6:01 p.m. on Friday through Monday Sept. 6, a total of 78 hours. The focus was to take impaired drivers off the road during the Labor Day weekend.

